Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.5% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $146.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $425.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

