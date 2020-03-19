Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,774 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 74,466 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 242,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 45,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $353,107.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,351.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REXR stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

