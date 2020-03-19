Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,184 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 3.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Equinix worth $40,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,381,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,214,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Equinix by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 824,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,993,000 after buying an additional 64,331 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 497,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,249,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Equinix from $742.00 to $680.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.26.

EQIX stock opened at $572.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $613.37 and a 200-day moving average of $578.32. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $440.72 and a 12-month high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total value of $864,151.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $20,143,610. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

