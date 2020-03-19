Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,680 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $100.12 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.89.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

