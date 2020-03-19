Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 3,198 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $134.96 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.58. The company has a market cap of $360.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

