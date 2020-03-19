Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 4,657 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,244,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,311,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,813,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,144,000 after purchasing an additional 997,592 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,654,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,978,000 after purchasing an additional 216,277 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $271.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.