Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 5,687 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Boston Properties makes up 1.5% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Boston Properties worth $18,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

NYSE:BXP opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.53 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $2,243,560.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.