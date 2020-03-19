Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $4.30 Million Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 205,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Alexander & Baldwin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 780.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Harrison purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,279.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $239,380 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 323,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,212. The stock has a market cap of $744.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.11. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

