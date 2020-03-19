CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Insider Phillip John Kardis II Acquires 3,000 Shares

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) insider Phillip John Kardis II acquired 3,000 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,940.00.

NYSE:CIM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.45. 413,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,801. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.60.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter valued at $45,140,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 683,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 197,543 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 353,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 195,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,294,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after acquiring an additional 168,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after acquiring an additional 165,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

