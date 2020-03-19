Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.25 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

CHR stock traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,715. The firm has a market cap of $672.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.59.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$338.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$349.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total transaction of C$98,197.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$506,157.08.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.