Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report $13.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chromadex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.45 million. Chromadex reported sales of $10.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full year sales of $64.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $67.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $89.62 million, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $99.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chromadex.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 69.44% and a negative return on equity of 140.70%.

CDXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chromadex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

CDXC opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. Chromadex has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chromadex by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chromadex in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chromadex in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

