ChronoCoin (CRN) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, ChronoCoin has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar. One ChronoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. ChronoCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.76 million and $268,908.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00071881 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ChronoCoin Token Profile

ChronoCoin (CRYPTO:CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,203,953,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io.

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

