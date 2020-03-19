Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $98.53. 3,600,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.