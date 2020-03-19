Chubb Ltd to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chubb in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

CB opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.42. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,466,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709,767 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after acquiring an additional 613,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,629,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,472,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.