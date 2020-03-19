Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stake Increased by Nitorum Capital L.P.

Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares during the period. Churchill Downs makes up approximately 8.0% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned 2.60% of Churchill Downs worth $143,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 101.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after acquiring an additional 307,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 330,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,425,000 after acquiring an additional 108,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.60. 899,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $167.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.93. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Alex Rankin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $125,810.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

