CIBC Lowers Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$17.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Information Services and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Information Services alerts:

Shares of Information Services stock traded down C$377,190.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,183. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$13.50 and a 1-year high of C$17.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $253.58 million and a PE ratio of 15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.62.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.