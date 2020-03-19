CIBC Lowers Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) to Sell

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was downgraded by CIBC to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 188.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IPPLF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

IPPLF stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. 56,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,946. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.