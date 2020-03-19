Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Stock Position Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,184 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,129,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,683. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

