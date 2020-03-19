Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on XEC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 279,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,855. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.57. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $72.91.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 319.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.