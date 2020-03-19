Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company offers EPURIS (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; LIPOFEN (CIP-FENOFIBRATE), a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; CONZIP/DURELA (CIP-TRAMADOL ER), a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain; and Absorica, an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.