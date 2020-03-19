CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut their target price on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $312.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.08.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 441.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

