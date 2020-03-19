CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $13.33. 216,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,838. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other news, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 4,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.57 per share, with a total value of $158,280.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,161.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan L. Frank acquired 1,100 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,742,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,920,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.