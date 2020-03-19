CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Bought by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,214,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the period. CIT Group accounts for 5.2% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 3.39% of CIT Group worth $146,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CIT Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIT traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 266,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other CIT Group news, Director Alan L. Frank acquired 1,100 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.52 per share, with a total value of $30,272.00. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 4,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,161.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

