Citigroup Cuts SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $48.00

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAGE. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.95.

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 55,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $193.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $105.02.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. SAGE Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,659,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $954,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

