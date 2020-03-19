Citigroup Trims WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Target Price to GBX 770

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its price target cut by Citigroup from GBX 2,570 ($33.81) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,810 ($36.96) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target (down previously from GBX 2,750 ($36.17)) on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price (down previously from GBX 3,000 ($39.46)) on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,705 ($35.58) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. WH Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,035 ($26.77).

LON SMWH opened at GBX 633 ($8.33) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,076.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,241.41. The stock has a market cap of $789.89 million and a P/E ratio of 6.51. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,582 ($20.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

