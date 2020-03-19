Citigroup Upgrades Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) to Neutral

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 0.91. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

