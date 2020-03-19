Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Given $24.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citizens & Northern an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

CZNC stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.45. 34,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,398. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $299.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

