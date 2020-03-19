Clarus Securities Weighs in on CES Energy Solutions Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year. Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.25.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.68 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.29. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.06.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$63,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,471,854 shares in the company, valued at C$3,311,671.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,826.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

