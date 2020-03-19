Claymore Trading Down 6.7% This Week (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Claymore token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. Claymore has a market cap of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Claymore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.02528741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00198911 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00036500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Claymore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Claymore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.