CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Downgraded by Barclays to “Hold”

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCO. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.74.

NYSE CCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.47. 36,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,754. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.97. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $745.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 0.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 77,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

