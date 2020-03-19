Clearfield (CLFD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) in the last few weeks:

3/18/2020 – Clearfield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. "

3/17/2020 – Clearfield was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2020 – Clearfield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/3/2020 – Clearfield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/26/2020 – Clearfield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/27/2020 – Clearfield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Clearfield Inc has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Clearfield had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clearfield Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,241,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,501,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Clearfield by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Clearfield by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

