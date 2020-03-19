CloakCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $768,540.30 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $768,540.30 and $17,407.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004193 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00001142 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00037215 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,414,485 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Mercatox, YoBit, Livecoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

