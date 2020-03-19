CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Holdings Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,027,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 944,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.07% of CMS Energy worth $190,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 13.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 300,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,375 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 74,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $63.71. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

