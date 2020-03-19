CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

CCNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $18.81. 3,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,765. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.08.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 5,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,607.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,942.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 733,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

