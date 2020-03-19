CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,718,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,770,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,970 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,205,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,652,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $16,692,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

