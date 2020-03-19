Coats Group (LON:COA) PT Lowered to GBX 80 at Royal Bank of Canada

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Coats Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coats Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 80.17 ($1.05).

Shares of LON:COA traded up GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 45.54 ($0.60). 4,586,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,000. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 51.05 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company has a market capitalization of $658.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In related news, insider Mike Clasper bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($157,853.20). Also, insider David Gosnell bought 173,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £98,843.70 ($130,023.28).

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

