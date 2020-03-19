Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

COKE opened at $206.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 1 year low of $188.81 and a 1 year high of $413.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 19.86%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

