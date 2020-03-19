Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDE. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. B. Riley raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $7.90 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of CDE opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $860.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.49. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $66,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 42,217 shares of company stock worth $156,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 76,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $17,653,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after buying an additional 305,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.