Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI opened at $85.76 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 104.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.37%.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,034 shares of company stock worth $645,271 over the last three months. 10.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,643,000 after buying an additional 83,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,554,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,261,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.