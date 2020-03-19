Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Holdings Increased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,072,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 166,776 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Coherus Biosciences worth $55,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 515.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 96,014 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $2,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 140,107 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $391,853 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

