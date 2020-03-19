CoinFi Reaches Market Cap of $201,847.87 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One CoinFi token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, FCoin and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 9% against the US dollar. CoinFi has a market cap of $201,847.87 and $155,198.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.01 or 0.02161317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00191742 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00038320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00037027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 81% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,092,822 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, FCoin, Kucoin, Gate.io and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

