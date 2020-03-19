Coinlancer (CL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.00

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Coinlancer has a market cap of $23,856.33 and approximately $11.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded 70.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.40 or 0.04175073 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00067641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00039093 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.