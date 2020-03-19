CoinUs Achieves Market Capitalization of $116,524.57 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $116,524.57 and $958.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005267 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000142 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000079 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

