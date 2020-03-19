Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP trimmed its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,902 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,297 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.34% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.68. 632,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,915. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $445.72 million, a PE ratio of -21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

