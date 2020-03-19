Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $417,608,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $169,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $168,756,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,844,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $487,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,030,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $451,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $174.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

