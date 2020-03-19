Commercial Metals to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd.

Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,623. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. Deutsche Bank raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

