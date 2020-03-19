Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBU. Hovde Group upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $33,498,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.85. 506,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $72.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.85%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

