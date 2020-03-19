Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $31.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.71 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Community Financial Corp(Maryland) an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Community Financial Corp(Maryland) news, CEO William J. Pasenelli purchased 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,145.13. Also, Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. purchased 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $147,435.39. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,669,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344. The company has a market capitalization of $153.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90. Community Financial Cor has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Community Financial Cor will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

