Comparing Cornerworld (OTCMKTS:CWRL) and Slack (OTCMKTS:WORK)

Cornerworld (OTCMKTS:CWRL) and Slack (NYSE:WORK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cornerworld and Slack’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Slack $630.42 million 15.72 -$571.06 million ($1.42) -12.68

Cornerworld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Slack.

Profitability

This table compares Cornerworld and Slack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerworld N/A N/A N/A Slack -90.58% -184.85% -48.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of Slack shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Cornerworld shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cornerworld and Slack, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerworld 0 0 0 0 N/A Slack 1 9 11 0 2.48

Slack has a consensus price target of $27.85, suggesting a potential upside of 54.64%. Given Slack’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Slack is more favorable than Cornerworld.

Cornerworld Company Profile

CornerWorld Corporation provides marketing services for mobile and Internet platforms in the United States. It provides domain hosting, domain leasing, programmatic re-targeting, and Website management services on a recurring monthly basis. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

