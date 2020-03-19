Comparing Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fulgent Genetics and Personalis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Personalis 0 0 5 0 3.00

Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus target price of $12.30, indicating a potential upside of 28.93%. Personalis has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 380.77%. Given Personalis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than Fulgent Genetics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Personalis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $32.53 million 6.32 -$410,000.00 $0.02 477.00 Personalis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Personalis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fulgent Genetics.

Profitability

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics -1.26% 0.79% 0.71% Personalis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Personalis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. It markets its tests through internal sales force, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. The company also provides a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus. It serves approximately 45 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

